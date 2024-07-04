Financial Perspectives Inc Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 236,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,902. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

