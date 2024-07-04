Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Perspectives Inc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE TRV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.69. 523,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

