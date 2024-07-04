Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $261.88. 96,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,934. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

