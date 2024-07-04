Financial Perspectives Inc Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Perspectives Inc cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after acquiring an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,443,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,058,000 after acquiring an additional 797,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 19,462,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098,884. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

