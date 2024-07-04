Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.85. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $279.57.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

