Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,975 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.