Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $103.28 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

