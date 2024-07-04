Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.98. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

