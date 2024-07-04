Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.