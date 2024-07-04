Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 352 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,101 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 119,890 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

