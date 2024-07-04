First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 17,100,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,032,784. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

