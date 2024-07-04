First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 367 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. abrdn plc increased its stake in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.82.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $606.99. 491,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,232 shares of company stock valued at $21,436,741. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.