First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 4,046,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,553. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

