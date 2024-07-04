First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

ADSK traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 907,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,472. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

