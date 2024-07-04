First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.50. The stock had a trading volume of 260,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,697. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.34. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

