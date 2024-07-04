First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 11.2% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,477,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

