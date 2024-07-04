First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AIG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,689. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.43.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

