First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,623,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,782,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.