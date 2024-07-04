First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $1.51 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after purchasing an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 189,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,087,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $63.37. 805,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,846. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

