First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,415,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.58. 935,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

