First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3,880.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $23.52 on Thursday, hitting $1,071.41. 779,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,812. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $974.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

