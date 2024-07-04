First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 19,272 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,670. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

