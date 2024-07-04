First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

FPEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

