First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 7,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

