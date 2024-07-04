Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

