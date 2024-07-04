Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
