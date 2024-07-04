Fort Henry Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,860 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.2% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 811,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after buying an additional 712,745 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,455,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,449. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.47. The stock has a market cap of $623.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

