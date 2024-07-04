Fort Henry Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 574,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

