Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

