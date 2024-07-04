FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 663,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

