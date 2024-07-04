FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11,822.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 29.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 576,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,773,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 997,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $138,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.31. 2,768,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The company has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

