FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

