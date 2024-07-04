FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 387,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

