FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.74. 2,149,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,184. The stock has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.