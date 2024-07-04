FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $360,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 670,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 335,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.