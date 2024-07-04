FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2024

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $360,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 670,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 335,120 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.