FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 922,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.