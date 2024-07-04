FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 43.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

IBM traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.