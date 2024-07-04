FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,828 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 554,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

