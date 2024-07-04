FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $898.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

