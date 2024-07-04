FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 1,633,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,275. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

