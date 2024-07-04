FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.06. 9,131,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,023,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

