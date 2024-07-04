FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,892 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.85. 1,653,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.