FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $14.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $853.33. 440,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $770.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.67.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

