FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VSS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.26. 147,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,493. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

