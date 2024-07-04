FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,059 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,059 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $76,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 437,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

