FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,470. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

