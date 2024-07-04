FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after purchasing an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,125,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,552,000 after buying an additional 99,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,057,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $236.91. 815,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

