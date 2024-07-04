FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.70. 356,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,795. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

