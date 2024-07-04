Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $156.63

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$156.63 and traded as high as C$166.41. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$163.03, with a volume of 409,324 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$188.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.23%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

