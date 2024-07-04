Fruth Investment Management Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

A stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $126.13. 1,288,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,862. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

