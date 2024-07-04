Fruth Investment Management Has $670,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 214,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 116,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 2,002,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

